Gwyneth Paltrow – live: Juror speaks out for first time after verdict in Goop mogul ski crash lawsuit
Actor and Goop founder won a civil lawsuit regarding 2016 ski collision involving retired optometrist Terry Sanderson
A juror in Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski collision trial has spoken out for the first time after the Goop mogul won the high-profile case.
Samantha Imrie told ABC’s Good Morning America that the panel was not influenced by Paltrow’s celebrity when they sided with the Hollywood star.
“The whole thing was a little shocking to me. We did have a unanimous decision. I think it’s important the public doesn’t just think this was a win because Gwyneth is a celebrity,” she said. “It’s based on the evidence and the law.”
On Thursday, jurors returned a verdict in favour of Paltrow, finding that Terry Sanderson, 76, was “100 per cent” at fault over a ski collision at the luxury Deer Valley Resort near Park City, Utah, on 26 February 2016.
Retired optometrist Mr Sanderosn, 76, had sued Paltrow claiming she crashed into him leaving him with a permanent traumatic brain injury. Paltrow claimed it was Mr Sanderson who crashed into her.
Siding with Paltrow, the star was awarded a symbolic $1 in damages.
Gwyneth Paltrow says that a jury’s decision that she was not at fault for a 2016 ski accident proved her “integrity” and she vowed to “continue to stand up for what’s right.”
The Utah jury sided with the Oscar winner on Thursday after just over two hours of deliberation, effectively awarding Ms Paltrow a symbolic $1 and the cost of her legal fees.
They found retired doctor Terry Sanderson, who was seeking $300,000 in damages, 100 per cent at fault for the ski accident.
Gwyneth Paltrow cleared of all fault in high-profile US ski crash lawsuit (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)
“We’re pleased with the outcome and appreciate the judge and jury’s consideration. Gwyneth has a history of standing up for what’s right and this situation is no different. She will continue to stand up for what’s right,” the Hollywood star’s lawyer Stephen Owens said outside the court.
Mr Sanderson, 76, filed allegations against Ms Paltrow in a 2019 lawsuit, claiming that she crashed into him on the slopes at the luxury Deer Valley Resort near Park City, Utah, on 26 February 2016.
As the “hit-and-run ski crash” case between Gwyneth Paltrow and Terry Sanderson continues, all eyes have been focused on the luxury Utah ski resort at the scene of the alleged collision.
The Goop CEO has been accused by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson of crashing into him on the slopes at the high-end Deer Valley Resort near Park City, Utah, in February 2016. Sanderson claims he was left with permanent traumatic brain injury and is seeking $300,000 in compensation for the injuries he sustained. The actor has filed a countersuit for just $1.
Deer Valley Resort sits just 40 miles outside Salt Lake City, Utah. Since before the alleged incident occurred, the ski resort has been known for its picturesque views, upscale atmosphere, and luxury amenities. Deer Valley Resort has also been named one of the most expensive ski resorts in the country.
Legal experts on TikTok have shared their professional takes and overall shocked reactions to the bizarre trial.
The Independent’s Meredith Clark writes:
Lawyers reacting to Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial were real winners in today’s verdict
Legal experts on TikTok have shared their professional takes and overall shocked reactions to the bizarre trial, writes Meredith Clark
Gwyneth Paltrow has been praised for her “classy” and “gracious” response to her lawsuit accuser after she was found not responsible for their ski collision.
On Thursday, the Goop founder was filmed leaving the courtroom after a Utah jury ruled that she was not liable for the 2016 incident involving accuser 76-year-old Terry Sanderson. As she exited the courtroom, after being awarded her $1 countersuit and the cost of her legal fees, Paltrow could be seen bending down to whisper something in Sanderson’s ear.
According to Sanderson, who spoke with reporters following the verdict, the actress told him: “I wish you well,” to which he’d responded: “Thank you, dear.”
The jury in the high-profile trial of Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow has reached a verdict.
Jurors found Terry Sanderson was at fault for the collision with Ms Paltrow on the slopes at the luxury Deer Valley Resort near Park City, Utah, back on 26 February 2016.
The decision comes after two weeks of complex testimony by neurology and brain injury experts for both sides. Eyewitnesses, Deer Valley employees, Ms Paltrow’s children Apple and Moses, and Mr Sanderson’s daughters also testified under oath.
Social media has been captivated by Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski collision trial, as she takes to the stand this week to testify in the civil case brought by Terry Sanderson.
Paltrow, 50, is accused of crashing into Sanderson, 76, while they were skiing at the Deer Valley resort in Park City, Utah, in February 2016. The retired optometrist is seeking more than US$300,000 in damages.
Meanwhile, Paltrow claims it was Sanderson who crashed into her. Her team has accused him to trying to exploit her fame and wealth, and is countersuing for a “symbolic” US$1 and for her legal fees to be covered.
Gwyneth Paltrow was seen leaning over and speaking to her defeated lawsuit opponent Terry Sanderson after a Utah jury ruled that she was not responsible for a ski crash between them.
The Hollywood star, 50, was photographed in brief conversation with 76-year-old Mr Sanderson as she left the courtroom following the verdict on Thursday evening.
According to the Associated Press, Mr Sanderson told reporters outside the courtroom that she had touched his shoulder and told him: “I wish you well.” Mr Sanderson said he responded: “Thank you, dear.”
Jurors found Terry Sanderson, 76, was at fault for the collision with Gwyneth Paltrow on the slopes at the luxury Deer Valley Resort near Park City, Utah, back on 26 February 2016
Attorneys for the retired doctor argued that the Hollywood star ploughed into him on the slopes of Flagstaff Mountain at the Deer Valley Resort on 26 February 2016. Mr Sanderson claimed Ms Paltrow slammed into him in a “full body hit” leaving him with a permanent traumatic brain injury that has robbed him of “his enjoyment for life.”
Meanwhile, Ms Paltrow alleged it was Mr Sanderson who crashed into her.
The bombshell trial captured the attention of millions following the case. Several snippets — including the veteran actress’ odd complaint about cameras in the courtroom and reports that Mr Sanderson can no longer “enjoy wine tastings” — have gone viral and been turned into memes.
Here are some of the key moments from the ski collision saga:
Key moments from Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘hit-and-run’ ski trial
The bombshell trial entered its second week on Monday — and plenty of moments have already gone viral , writes Andrea Blanco
