A juror in Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski collision trial has spoken out for the first time after the Goop mogul won the high-profile case.

Samantha Imrie told ABC’s Good Morning America that the panel was not influenced by Paltrow’s celebrity when they sided with the Hollywood star.

“The whole thing was a little shocking to me. We did have a unanimous decision. I think it’s important the public doesn’t just think this was a win because Gwyneth is a celebrity,” she said. “It’s based on the evidence and the law.”

On Thursday, jurors returned a verdict in favour of Paltrow, finding that Terry Sanderson, 76, was “100 per cent” at fault over a ski collision at the luxury Deer Valley Resort near Park City, Utah, on 26 February 2016.

Retired optometrist Mr Sanderosn, 76, had sued Paltrow claiming she crashed into him leaving him with a permanent traumatic brain injury. Paltrow claimed it was Mr Sanderson who crashed into her.

Siding with Paltrow, the star was awarded a symbolic $1 in damages.