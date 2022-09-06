‘This is a ridiculous story’: Chris Pine’s rep says Harry Styles did not spit on Don’t Worry Darling co-star
Rumour began after a clip from the Venice Film Festival went viral on social media
A representative for Chris Pine has denied that Harry Styles spat on the actor after a video of the two went viral on social media.
Styles and Pine were at the Venice Film Festival screening of Don’t Worry Darling on Monday (5 September) – with co-stars including lead actor Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde – when the moment was captured on video.
In the clip, posted by Twitter user JZMaclin, Styles supposedly “appears to spit” on Pine while taking his assigned seat next to the actor, who then looks down at his lap and stops clapping.
The caption reads: “#HarryStyles appears to spit on Chris Pine I won’t sleep until I know the truth”.
In a statement sent to People on Tuesday (6 September), a rep for Pine has now said the clip was nothing more than an “odd online illusion”.
“This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” the rep said.
“Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”
Her film has experienced a number of controversies, including a dispute over the nature of actor Shia LaBeouf leaving the project, later being replaced by Styles.
Reports of a falling out between the director and Pugh intensified in August after Wilde claimed that she fired LaBeouf in 2020 in order to create a “safe, trusting environment” on set for Pugh.
Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
However, LaBeouf, who is currently awaiting trial after being sued for “relentless abuse” by his former partner, the British musician FKA twigs, denied being fired. He sent Variety a video he claimed to have received from Wilde, which shows her asking him not to quit the project.
You can read a full timeline of all the behind-the-scenes drama from Don’t Worry Darling here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.