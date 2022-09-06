Don’t Worry Darling: Chris Pine baffled at Harry Styles’s bizarre description of film

Chris Pine appeared to zone out whilst sat next to Harry Styles during a press conference for their new film Don't Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival on Monday, 5 September.

Footage shows Styles answering a question from a reporter while his co-star is expressionless.

"You know, my favourite thing about the movie is it feels like a movie,” Styles said as Pine stared into the distance.

“It feels like a real go-to-the-theatre film, movie, that you know… the reason why you go, to watch something on the big screen,"

