Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chris Pratt has been urged to delete a “hideous” post on Instagram.

The actor, whose new Marvel film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is out Friday (5 May), shared a photo of his foot, zoning in on his crusty toenail.

He captioned the image: “Met Gala Look,” referencing the star-studded event that occurred in New York on Monday (1 May).

Pratt then proceeded to photoshop his crusty toenail over the faces of some celebrities who attended the Met Gala, including Doja Cat, whom he nicknamed “Toeja cat”, Rihanna (“Rhitoetoe”), and Jared Leto, or in Pratt’s words, “Jared Letoe”.

He also photoshopped the toenail onto the face of Dua Lipa, calling her “Toe Lipa”.

Some of his followers were disgusted bythe image, with one person writing: “Chris Pratt’s toenail was not what I expected to see when opening insta, but I sure can’t unsee it.”

“It’s not too late to delete this,” another person pointed out, with an additional follower writing: ”The hideousness of that foot will haunt my dreams forever.”

One person who was left confused by the post, which was branded “haunting” by another fan, was his mother-in-law, Maria Shriver.

The mother of Pratt’s wife Katherine Schwarzenegger replied: “What is this.”

Chris Pratt’s crusty toenail (Instagram)

Pratt will return as Peter Quill aka Star-Lord in James Gunn’s third Guardians of the Galaxy film, which will be an end of the trilogy.

Find The Independent’s verdict on the film here.

Pratt can also be heard in The Super Mario Bros Movie, which is currently the highest-grossing film of the year.