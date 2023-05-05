Chris Pratt has NSFW reaction to James Gunn keeping body double doll of him in office

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

James Gunn revealed he keeps a life-sized body double of Chris Pratt in his office to scare visitors.

Gunn has now directed the star in three Guardians of the Galaxy movies, the last of which was released on 5 May.

In an interview with IGN to promote the third in the saga, Gunn explains that a 35-pound fake body is used in a scene early where Nebula (Karen Gillan) has to carry Pratt’s Peter Quill/Star-Lord to bed.

“I had it in my office for a long time and people would come in and scream,” Gunn said of the body double.

Looking shocked, Pratt, who was with the director for the interview, responded: “They would what in it and scream?”

It took Gunn a while to catch onto what Pratt was implying before breaking down in laughter.

“I was like, ‘How many people did you let come in it and scream?’” Pratt said.

Gunn then joked: “I let everybody have a crack at old plastic Quill.”

Pratt added: “You’re like, ‘It’s really important that it looks exactly like Chris, and he’s asleep with his mouth open.’”

Known to be a joker, Pratt recently made headlines for sharing a photo of his crusty toenail ahead of the Met Gala on 1 May.

His mother-in-law Maria Shriver responded to the image asking: “What is this.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has broken records for creating 600 versions of the film that will offer a different experience for cinemagoers.

Find The Independent’s verdict on the film here.

Pratt can also be heard in The Super Mario Bros Movie, which is currently the highest-grossing film of the year.