Chris Pratt has shared a photo of a sweet handwritten note from his son Jack.

The actor shared a shirtless photo of himself “lookin cut” to Instagram on Monday (18 July).

Fans, however, were fixated more on a handwritten note taped to the mirror than the star’s muscular physique.

“See ya at 8.00ish,” wrote his nine-year-old son Jack on a Post-it note. He accompanied the message with a small heart.

Pratt co-parents Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris, whom he was married to for nine years between 2009 and 2018.

The family of Pratt’s current wife, Katherine Schawzanegger, were among the people to point out Jack’s note.

Her brother Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote: “See yah at 8ish Jackkoooo.”

Their mum, Maria Shriver added: “The note from Jack,” accompanied with a love heart emoji.

“It’s the note for me,” commented one fan, with another adding: “The note from your son!”

Earlier this month, Pratt got into an online disagreement with UFC fighter Israel Adesanya. The actor eventually apologised to the athlete for criticising his performance in a fight.

The 43-year-old also recently responded to the rumours that he will be taking over the role of Indiana Jones from Harrison Ford in a potential reboot.