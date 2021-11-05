Chris Pratt says Instagram backlash made him go to bed ‘depressed’

Chris Pratt has said he went to bed “upset” and “depressed” after he was criticised for praising his wife for giving him a “healthy” daughter.

Many fans took his Instagram post to be a shot at his ex-wife, Anna Faris, with whom he also shares a child but one who suffers with several health issues.

Pratt returned to Instagram to address the response to his post: “I went to bed last night really kind of upset and depressed and I woke up feeling crappy and I didn’t want to work out.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor then said he started listening to Christian music to feel better: “I knew that if I put on my Christian music playlist and I got out of the woods and ran that I’d feel better but I just didn’t want to and I did it anyways and gosh was I right. It felt amazing. I got out of the woods, got my blood pumping.”

Pratt, who is now married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, went on to say: “I don’t get emotional that often but I actually got emotional out in the woods. It felt like there was another in the fire standing next to me.”

He finished his post by urging others to listen to Christian music: “If you feel down today, maybe get in an exercise and maybe listen to some good worship music or get the word in cause it really helped me this morning.”

Pratt’s nine-year-old son with Faris was born prematurely and spent the first month of his life in intensive care. Since the Jurassic World star’s comments, fans on social media have offered support for Faris and criticised Pratt’s comments as “gross” and “insensitive”.