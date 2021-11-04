Chris Pratt is facing criticism over a recent Instagram post dedicated to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

On Wednesday, the Guardians of the Galaxy star paid tribute to Schwarzenegger, who he has been married to since 2019 and who he shares 14-month-old daughter Lyla with, on Instagram with a smiling photo of the couple.

In the lengthy caption, Pratt encouraged his followers to “find someone” who looks at them the way that Schwarzenegger is looking at him in the photo, before sharing some of the things he is grateful to his wife for, including giving him a “gorgeous healthy daughter”.

“We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes I put in my earbuds to drown it out, but that’s love!” the actor, 42, wrote. “She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me.”

The father-of-two, who also shares son Jack, nine, with ex-wife Anna Faris, then described his current wife as his “greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card,” which he said is “saying a lot”.

Pratt concluded the post informing his followers that it is Schwarzenegger’s birthday in six weeks, and that if he doesn’t get her anything, he will tell her to “look back on this post”.

While the gesture prompted praise from some Pratt’s followers, others found issue with the sentiment about the couple’s daughter, with many accusing the actor of being “passive aggressive” towards Faris, who has been open about their son’s health issues in the past.

Pratt and Faris’ son was born prematurely, with the Scary Movie star previously revealing that their son weighed just three pounds and 12 ounces at birth and spent his first month in the NICU.

In her memoir, Unqualified, Faris also recalled the “emotionally exhausting” time that followed Jack’s birth, as well as the moment she and Pratt were informed by the paediatric surgeon that “Jack had some severe brain bleeding and there was a chance that he could be developmentally disabled,” according to People.

In response to Pratt’s post, many questioned whether his reference to his and Schwarzenegger’s “healthy” daughter was a criticism of Faris, with one person writing: “Why mention she gave you a healthy daughter? Are you bitter that your son was premature and has health issues?? That’s such a passive aggressive statement.”

Another person said: “As a special needs parent, you triggered me when you said she gave you a ‘healthy’ daughter. Like implying your last wife didn’t? Your kiddo has special needs and he’s special and healthy too! You should praise her for everything she’s been through. And him too. Just sayin’, that wasn’t Christian-like, dude.”

“Imagine having a disabled child and bragging about the ‘healthy’ child,” someone else commented under the post.

On Twitter, Anna Faris began to trend as thousands of people shared their support for the actor following what many perceived to be an indirect criticism from Pratt.

“I hope Anna Faris and her son Jack are out living their best lives today,” one person tweeted.

Others on social media were critical of the overall tone of Pratt’s post, with some calling out the actor’s attitude towards his wife.

“Why are you emphasising your lack of effort compared to your wife, roast her and compare her to inanimate objects, all in what is supposed to be a ‘loving’ post? Do you think it’s cute?” one person asked, while another said: “Your wife isn’t a possession like a baseball card, you absolute prat.”

Someone else added: “I’m pretty sure her heart belongs to her. Kinda weird, man.”

Faris and Pratt were married from 2009 to 2018. Faris has since married cinematographer Michael Barret, who she has been dating since 2017.

As of now, neither Faris nor Pratt have commented on the backlash.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Pratt for comment.