Chris Pratt ‘devastated’ by death of his stunt double Tony McFarr

Chris Pratt has reacted to the death of his friend and Guardians of the Galaxy stunt double, Tony McFarr, who has died at the age of 47.

Antonio “Tony” McFarr worked with Pratt in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 and two of the Jurassic World films.

News of McFarr’s death was confirmed toTMZ on Thursday (16 May) by his mother who said he had died on Monday (13 May) at his home, just outside Orlando, Florida.

McFarr’s mother said the death was “unexpected and shocking” as her son was “healthy and active”.

Pratt, 44, shared a tribute to his friend in a moving post on Instagram, along with several photos of the two on the set of films together. The actor, who is a father himself, said he felt “especially” for McFarr’s daughter.

“Devastated to hear about the loss of my friend and former stunt double,” wrote the star.

“We did several movies together. We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set. I’ll never forget his toughness.”

Pratt continued: “I remember he took a nasty shot to the head (in the title sequence of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) and got several staples in his head – he came right back to work ready to go again. He was an absolute stud. He was always a gentleman and professional.”

McFarr was first hired as Pratt’s stunt double in 2015 for Jurassic World. The two forged a friendship and close working relationship that would continue through the 2016 sci-fi romance Passengers, 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, and the 2018 Jurassic World sequel, Fallen Kingdom.

“He’ll be missed,” concluded Pratt. “My prayers go out to his friends and family, especially his daughter.”

A cause of death is yet to be determined. The Orange County Medical Examiner has said an autopsy has taken place, and McFarr’s cause of death is pending toxicology results, according to Deadline.

His death was also listed on the website of Wylie-Baxley Funeral Home in his hometown of Merritt Island, Florida.

McFarr was featured on Pratt’s Instagram a couple of times after they wrapped Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 in 2016.

“Here’s me and my stunt-man Tony McFarr (also Tommy Harper stunt coordinator and our first AD Lars Winther) on set. Been working with Tony since Jurassic World. Love you buddy! Happy wrap!” Pratt captioned the first post, alongside a picture of the two of them in costume.