Chris Pratt admitted to challenging co-star Dave Bautista to a wrestling match.

During a conversation with James Corden, the 42-year-old actor revealed that after taking a sleeping pill, he texted the former WWE champion and saying he would beat him in a wrestling match.

When 52-year-old Bautista asked Pratt about the challenge the next day, the actor had no recollection of sending the text message.

“There was a moment in my life where I would take sleep aids to help me sleep, and I don’t anymore because of things like this,” the Passenger actor shared.

“And I would text people, and I’m blackout, have no idea what I’m texting people, on like an Ambien,” he said.

“It was like, ‘Dave, I want to wrestle you. I want to wrestle you—no one needs to know, but I just want to know. I think I could take you. I think I could wrestle you, bro. Like collegiate rules—no elbow, no knees. I just want to feel the power,’” he recalled.

The actor also expressed that he was “mortified” and admitted that “Dave would kill me.”

Adding: “He is by far the toughest dude in all of Hollywood.”

In terms of his work, the actor’s new film The Tomorrow War was released on Amazon Prime Videos on Friday (2 July).

The film follows a man who is drafted to fight in a future war where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront his past.

The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey gave it a one-star review, saying that the film “has no idea of what it is, what it wants to do, or why it should take up nearly two and a half hours of anyone’s time”.

She added: “The Tomorrow War is a film with zero sense of identity, the message its characters walk away with is not only deeply crass but genuinely offensive to those it’s pretending to champion.”

