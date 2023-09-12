Danny Masterson accuser Chrissie Carnell Bixler calls out Ashton Kutcher

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Danny Masterson’s accuser Chrissie Carnell Bixler has shared resurfaced footage that shows Ashton Kutcher making inappropriate comments about Hilary Duff when she was just 15.

Bixler, who has come forward as one of three women who have accused Masterson of rape, shared the footage to her Instagram Story on Saturday (9 September), following the backlash Kutcher, 45, and his wife, Mila Kunis, are facing for sharing letters of support for their former That ‘70’s Show co-star ahead of his rape sentencing.

In the clip re-shared by Bixler, Kutcher discusses Duff in 2003 on his MTV show Punk’d, in which the actor played pranks on famous Hollywood stars.

Duff was 15 when she appeared on the series, and Kutcher, who was 25 at the time, said in a VT while introducing the star: “Hilary Duff is in Lizzie McGuire, she also has an album out. She’s going to be in a movie called Cheaper by the Dozen – and she’s one of the girls that we’re all waiting for to turn 18. Along with the Olsen twins.”

The actor starred alongside Duff in the family comedy Cheaper by the Dozen, playing members of Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt’s family. Duff played their daughter while Kutcher played the boyfriend of her older sister.

Bixler also shared old footage from The Rosie O’Donnell Show, in which Kunis recalled Kutcher making a “bet” with Masterson about her first kiss when she was 14 years old on That ‘70s Show.

“Danny goes to him and goes, ‘Dude, I’ll give you $10 if you French kiss her,’” Kunis said in the clip.

According to PageSix, Bixler then shared footage of Masterson remembering how he first landed his role on That ’70s Show alongside a young Kunis.

“14, she was even hotter [then], if I’m allowed to say that,” he said.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Kutcher, Kunis and Masterson for comment.

On Thursday (7 September), Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the rape of two women two decades ago. It was then revealed that Kutcher and Kunis, who starred alongside Masterson in That ’70s Show, were among 50 people who wrote letters of support for the 47-year-old actor ahead of his sentencing.

Danny Masterson (Anna Webber/Getty Images for Netflix)

In their letters of support, which were published by Los Angeles-based court reporter Meghann Cuniff on Friday (9 September), the couple vouched for Masterson’s “exceptional character” and asked for Judge Charlaine Olmedo’s leniency.

Kutcher called his co-star, whom he also starred alongside in Netflix sitcom The Ranch, a “role model” and “a person that is consistently there for you when you need him”.

After their letters were made public, Kutcher and Kunis received huge criticism for their decision to write them – and the couple posted a video on Saturday (9 September) addressing the controversy.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis said they did not want to undermine the testimony of Masterson’s accusers (Twitter)

“We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson,” Kutcher said in the clip, which was posted to his social media accounts.

Kunis added: “We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future.”

Kutcher explained that Masterson’s family had contacted his former co-stars about writing the character letters to “represent the person that we knew for 25 years”, with Kunis stating: “The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system, or the validity of the jury’s ruling.”

Dude, Where’s My Car? actor Kutcher continued: “They were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatise them in any way. We would never want to do that, and we’re sorry if that has taken place.”

Shortly after the video was posted, Yellowjackets actor Christina Ricci shared an Instagram Story urging the couple to “accept” that their friend is a “predator” and “abuser”.

Following Masterson’s sentencing on Thursday, Bixler shared a picture of Lady Justice, a symbol of a woman holding justice scales, telling her followers that she was still “processing” everything that happened at the sentencing.

“I will say that last night I had my first solid and peaceful night’s sleep in years. I just want to thank the following people for their tireless fight in helping us get justice,” she said before thanking legal teams as well as “the rest of [Masterson’s] survivors known and unknown.”

“I hope you’re all experiencing justice and I pray deep healing for us all,” she said, before adding: “Danny Masterson will never harm another woman for as long as he shall live. To all the victims of Scientology, we aren’t finished, yet.”

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk.

If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)