Danny Masterson’s trial support letters from Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis revealed - latest
Victims condemn Church of Scientology and ‘coward’ former sitcom star as judge dismantles defence case
Actor Danny Masterson found guilty on two counts of rape
Danny Masterson, star of That ’70s Show, has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the rapes of two women two decades ago.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo handed down the sentence to the 47-year-old actor after ruling on a defence motion for a new trial that she rejected, and having heard impact statements from the victims.
A jury of seven women and five men found Masterson guilty of two counts on 31 May after seven days of deliberations. Both attacks took place in Masterson’s Hollywood Hills home in 2003, when he was at the height of his fame on the Fox network sitcom.
The jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on a third count, an allegation that Masterson also raped a longtime girlfriend.
The verdict came in a second trial after a jury failed to reach verdicts on three counts of forcible rape in December 2022 and a mistrial was declared.
Prosecutors alleged that Masterson used his prominence in the Church of Scientology — where all three women were also members at the time — to avoid consequences for decades after the attacks.
‘That 70s Show’ alumni Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher wrote letters of support for Masterson
Legal affairs reporter Meghann Cuniff has published the letters of support written by Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for their That 70s Show costar.
In their letters, the actors – who are married – vouched for Masterson’s “exceptional character” and asked for the judge’s leniency.
Kutcher called his co-star a “role model” and “a person that is consistently there for you when you need him”.
“I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society,” he wrote in his letter’s conclusion.
Meanwhile, Kunis called Masterson “an amazing friend, confidant, and, above all, an outstanding older brother figure to me”.
“Danny Masterson’s warmth, humor, and positive outlook on life have been a driving force in shaping my character and the way I approach life’s challenges,” she wrote.
Actress Debra Jo Rupp and actor Kurtwood Smith, who played Kitty and Red Forman on That ‘70s Show, also wrote letters, according to Cuniff.
The Independent has contacted Kunis’ and Kutcher’s representatives for comment.
How did the Church of Scientology play a part in Danny Masterson trial?
Throughout both the first trial and retrial, the Church of Scientology – of which Danny Masterson is a member, and the three victims were former members – played a large part. But how?
Prosecutors alleged that Masterson used his prominence in the church to avoid consequences for decades after the attacks.
The women had blamed the church for dissuading them from reporting Masterson to police. They testified that when they reported him to Scientology officials, they were told they were not raped and were sent through ethics programs and warned against going to law enforcement to report a member of such high standing.
“They were raped, they were punished for it, and they were retaliated against,” Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told jurors at the trial. “Scientology told them there’s no justice for them.”
After the verdict, the church said that the “testimony and descriptions of Scientology beliefs” during the trial were “uniformly false”.
“The Church has no policy prohibiting or discouraging members from reporting criminal conduct of anyone – Scientologists or not – to law enforcement,” the statement said.
Church of Scientology allegedly covered up abuse claims filed against That '70s Show TV star Danny Masterson
Sitcom actor has since been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the rapes of two women
How did ‘That ’70s Show’ reboot address Steve Hyde’s absence?
That ’90s Show was dropped on Netflix in January, but while stars of That ’70s Show, such as Topher Grace and Ashton Kutcher, made an appearance, viewers did not hear anything from Danny Masterson.
The sitcom star was charged with the rapes of three women months before the release of the reboot. In December, however, his first trial ended in a mistrial after the jury of seven women and five men were deadlocked and unable to reach a verdict on the third charge, brought against him by a former longtime girlfriend.
At the time of the assaults, Masterson was starring in That ’70s Show as Steven Hyde, a rebellious high school student and the best friend of series lead Eric (Grace).
The sequel (following on from That ’80s Show), focuses on the children of Eric and his classmates, with Grace and his former co-stars Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis all making guest appearances. Although, as expected, Masterson does not return to the show.
Sitcom actor has now been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the rapes of two women
Danny Masterson unmoved by sentencing victim statements
Danny Masterson appeared unmoved by the powerful impact statements given by his two rape victims during his sentencing on Thursday (7 September).
“When you raped me, you stole from me,” said one woman who Masterson, 47, was convicted of raping in 2003. “That’s what rape is, a theft of the spirit.”
Graeme Massie has the full story:
‘You are pathetic, disturbed and completely violent’: Danny Masterson unmoved by sentencing victim statements
Actor jailed for 30 years by Los Angeles judge for the rape of two women at his home in 2003
Judge blasts Danny Masterson as actor is sentenced to 30 years in prison for rapes
“I know that you’re sitting here steadfast in your claims of innocence, and thus no doubt feeling victimized by a justice system that has failed you. But Mr Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice, and choice. One way or another you will have to come to terms with your prior actions, and their consequences.”
Judge blasts Danny Masterson as actor sentenced to 30 years in prison for rapes
Disgraced ‘That ‘70s Show’ star , who is 47 and has a nine-year-old daughter, will not be able to apply for parole until he is 77 years old
Leah Remini hits out at Church of Scientology after Danny Masterson rape sentencing
“For over two decades, Danny Masterson avoided accountability for his crimes,” Remini wrote. “I am relieved that this dangerous rapist will be off the streets and unable to violently assault and rape women.
“Hearing the survivors read their victim impact statements aloud in court while the man who raped them… were just a few feet away displayed a level of bravery that I am in awe of.”
Leah Remini blasts Church of Scientology following Danny Masterson rape sentencing
Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison for two counts of rape on Thursday
Judge ‘verbally dismantled’ Masterson’s defence
Legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff reported from the court in Los Angeles that Judge Charlaine Olmedo “verbally dismantled” Masterson’s defence.
“Mr Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s choice and voice. Your actions 20 years ago today were criminal, and that’s why you are here,” Judge Olmedo told the actor
Per Cuniff:
Olmedo told Masterson she knows he’s wondering “how you can be convicted of each charge of sexual incident occurring 20 years ago” involving “a woman who you believe is disgruntled and has a vendetta against you.”
But, Olmedo said, “you were not convicted on the testimony of one person.”
“You were not convicted based on rumors, innuendo, gossip and speculation,” Olmedo said. “You were convicted based on evidence that 12 people in the community found to be credible. … You were convicted because each of the victims reported the rapes to someone shortly after the rapes occurred.”
Judge Olmedo also noted that Masterson had paid one of his victims nearly $1m to sign a non-disclosure agreement, describing it as “an awful lot to pay” for an incident he claimed never happened.
Who were Masterson’s accusers?
The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they were victims of sexual abuse.
The first accuser
One of the women Masterson is convicted of raping was born into a Scientology family and was part of Masterson’s circle of friends. Nearly all of those closest to her were members, including the late Lisa Marie Presley, who also left the church long before her death in January.
The woman said that when she stopped by Masterson’s house to pick up a set of keys in 2003, he gave her a drink that left her sick and badly disoriented, and raped her in his bedroom upstairs. She first filed a police report, which did not lead to an arrest, in 2004. She returned to authorities in 2016.
Jurors found her account credible and convicted Masterson based on her allegations.
The second accuser
A model and actor who was Masterson’s girlfriend from 1996 to 2002 took the stand to open the trial. She previously testified that Masterson grew increasingly physically and sexually abusive in their years together. She said that it eventually led to him raping her twice late in 2001, though he is only charged with one instance, a morning when she woke to find Masterson raping her. She would go to the police 15 years later.
Jurors could not agree on a verdict on her allegations, deadlocking 8-4 in favour of conviction.
The third accuser
The third woman at the centre of the trial had only recently met Masterson through mutual friends in the church, which she had joined as a teenager. She testified that in 2003 that Masterson invited her to his house, where they were alone. She said she was clear that she wanted no sex, but he convinced her to get into his jacuzzi and then took her to his bed, where he raped her. She went to the police in 2017.
Jurors convicted Masterson based on her testimony.
Did Conan know?
A resurfaced chat show clip of Danny Masterson takes on a chilling new light in the wake of his sentencing of 30 years to life in prison for multiple rapes.
The video is taken from 2004 when the 47-year-old actor, who starred in That ’70s Show, appeared on the NBC series Late Night with Conan O’Brien . The rapes he has been convicted of happened one year earlier.
Old Danny Masterson chat show clip takes on chilling new light after rape sentencing
’I’ve heard about you,’ Conan O’Brien tells now-convicted rapist after lewd comment
Full story: ‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rapes
That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson has been sentenced to life in prison for the rapes of two women two decades ago.
He will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years.
The sentence was handed down on Thursday (7 September) by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F Olmedo, after she had rejected a defence motion for a new trial.
Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rapes
Sitcom actor was found guilty for the rapes of two women two decades ago