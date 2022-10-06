The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Christian Bale says he acted as ‘mediator’ between David O Russell and Amy Adams on American Hustle set
Adams claimed in 2016 that the director made her cry ‘most days’ and that she was ‘devastated’ on set
Christian Bale says he acted as an ad hoc “mediator” on the set of the 2014 crime film American Hustle.
Director David O Russell has been said to have regularly fought with Bale’s co-star Amy Adams during production.
In 2016, Adams claimed that Russell had made her cry “most” days while filming took place, saying: “I was really just devastated on set.”
“He was hard on me, that’s for sure,” she told GQ, revealing that she had no intention of working with the filmmaker again.
In a new interview with GQ, Bale opened up about his own role in the disputes.
“I did what I felt was appropriate, in very Irv style,” he explained, referencing his American Hustle character.
“If I can have some sense of understanding of where it’s coming from, then I do tend to attempt to be a mediator,” he continued. “That’s just in my nature, to try to say, ‘Hey, come on, let’s go and sit down and figure that out. There’s gotta be a way of making this all work.’”
Despite the turbulence, Bale stipulates that he looks back on the project fondly.
“You’re dealing with two such incredible talents there,” he said.
“Look, if I feel like we got anywhere close – and you only ever get somewhere close to achieving; our imagination is too incredible to ever entirely achieve it – but if you get anywhere close to it, and when you’re working with people of the crazy creative talent of Amy or of David, there are gonna be upsets. But they are f***ing phenomenal.”
Bale has a starring role in Russell’s new film Amsterdam, which is released in cinemas on Friday 7 October.
The Independent has contacted a representative of Russell for comment.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.