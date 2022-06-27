Christian Bale reveals he’d play Batman again – under one condition
Actor has already starred as the caped crusader in ‘Batman Begins’, ‘The Dark Night’, and ‘The Dark Night Rises’
‘The Dark Knight Rises’ trailer
Christian Bale has revealed the one condition that could convince him to play Batman in a film for a fourth time.
The actor already starred as the caped crusader in a trilogy from British director Christopher Nolan: Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012). The wildly successful blockbusters are credited with ushering in a grittier, more realistic era of superhero films.
The Oscar-winning actor says that “no one’s ever mentioned” a fourth instalment of his Batman series, despite the latter two films grossing over $1bn at the worldwide box office.
But he’d be game to reprise the role, provided Nolan were the one to ask him.
“I had a pact with Chris Nolan,” Bale said in a recent interview. “We said, ‘Hey, look. Let’s make three films, if we’re lucky enough to get to do that. And then let’s walk away. Let’s not linger too long.’
“In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, ‘You know what, I’ve got another story to tell.’ And if he wished to tell that story with me, I’d be in.”
Bale insists any rumours that he’s turned down offers to reprise the role are false.
“Occasionally, people say to me, ‘Oh, I hear you were approached and offered all this’,” he revealed. “And I’m like, ‘That’s news to me. No one’s ever said that,’” Bale told ScreenRant.
The actor is set to return to the world of comic books as the villain Gorr the God Butcher in the new Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder.
So far, that film has earned glowing feedbackfrom early audiences.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies