Thor: Love and Thunder first reactions roll in after Marvel premiere

‘I left this movie emotionally satisfied while also sobbing,’ one critic wrote

Adam White
Friday 24 June 2022 09:35
Comments
Thor: Love and Thunder

The first reactions to Thor: Love and Thunder have rolled in, with critics lucky enough to attend the film’s world premiere calling it “big, colourful, weird and irreverent”.

The fourth movie in the Thor franchise and the sixth film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Love and Thunder sees Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster take up the mantle of Mighty Thor.

Taika Waititi returns to direct following his work on 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, while Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Jaimie Alexander are also back. Franchise newbies include Christian Bale as villain Gorr the God Butcher, and Russell Crowe as Zeus.

Praise has already started to roll in…

Thor: Love and Thunder is the perfect blend of Taika at his best with comedy and a punch to the gut all in one,” tweeted journalist Rachel Leishman. “I left this movie emotionally satisfied while also sobbing and just perfection.”

Recommended

Thor: Love and Thunder surpasses all expectations,” tweeted journalist Caitlin Tyrrell. “Balancing absolutely bombastic insanity with moving character driven stories.”

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff added that the film is “electric”. “A wacky, high energy delight with a cast full of aces crushing one scene after the next. LOADS of laughs (my face legit hurts), menace of Christian Bale’s Gorr is chilling, but most of all loved that it’s a film brimming with good vibes and heart.”

Reactions to ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ are rolling in...

(Twitter)

Critic Courtney Howard wrote that the film is a “subversive, irreverent spectacle”, while critic Erik Davis praised it for being “big, colourful and weird”.

And more...

(Twitter)

Significant praise, meanwhile, has gone to Portman, with the film reportedly adapting elements of a 2014 comic book story in which Jane takes on Thor’s powers shortly after being diagnosed with cancer.

“Natalie Portman’s performance is exceptional,” wrote critic Lyra Hale. “Watching Dr Jane Foster transform into this hero… it’s what I want for all women on my screen. I want that complexity.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Hale also added that Thompson gets to play Valkyrie as “her most authentic self”, possibly alluding to pledges by MCU chief Kevin Feige that the movie would address her character’s bisexuality.

And more again...

(Twitter)

Other critics, meanwhile, offered slightly more mixed responses.

Thor: Love and Thunder has very high highs and very low lows,” tweeted Scott Menzel. “It’s very Taika Waititi and is tonally all over the place.” Brandon Davis also added that Bale’s character “could’ve benefitted from a little more screen time but [still] lands really well”.

And one more...

(Twitter)

Earlier this week, Portman said she was asked to “get as big as possible” for her role in the film, while also discussing the poor response to her last Thor movie, 2013’s The New World.

On the promotional trail for the film, Bale also offered a characteristically blunt response to questions about jumping into the MCU, and Hemsworth has revealed the one condition he had for returning for the film.

Thompson, meanwhile, jokingly (sort of) apologised to Marvel after she accidentally leaked photos from production.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits cinemas on 8 July.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in