Christian Bale has recalled his confusion after being confronted with questions about “entering the MCU”.

The phrase is used to describe when an actor is cast in a film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Bale is set to play the villainous Gorr the God Butcher in the MCU blockbuster Thor: Love and Thunder, opposite Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman.

Speaking to Total Film ahead of his MCU debut, the actor rejected speculation that he had reservations about tackling another superhero franchise after the Dark Knight trilogy.

“Absolutely not, no,” he said. That didn’t even enter into my head at all.

“I’d read that, and people would go, ‘Oh, look at this! He’s entered the MCU!’ And I’d go, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t entered s***, thank you very much.’

“I’m like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was,” he added.

Christian Bale in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ (Marvel Entertainment/YouTube)

The actor stars in Love and Thunder alongside Portman, Bale and Tessa Thompson, who recently apologised to Marvel over a leaked photo.