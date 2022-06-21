Christian Bale shares hilarious response after being told he’d ‘entered the MCU’
‘I’d go, “I’ve done what? I haven’t entered s***, thank you very much”’
Christian Bale has recalled his confusion after being confronted with questions about “entering the MCU”.
The phrase is used to describe when an actor is cast in a film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Bale is set to play the villainous Gorr the God Butcher in the MCU blockbuster Thor: Love and Thunder, opposite Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman.
Speaking to Total Film ahead of his MCU debut, the actor rejected speculation that he had reservations about tackling another superhero franchise after the Dark Knight trilogy.
“Absolutely not, no,” he said. That didn’t even enter into my head at all.
“I’d read that, and people would go, ‘Oh, look at this! He’s entered the MCU!’ And I’d go, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t entered s***, thank you very much.’
“I’m like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was,” he added.
Earlier this week, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige teased that the MCU had been dropping “clues” pointing towards its next multi-film story arc – and fans think they’ve already worked out what it is.
Fans have also spotted a tiny detail in the Love and Thunder trailer which they speculated could point to a post-Avengers: Endgame plot twist.
Hemsworth, meanwhile, shared the one condition he had in order to return to the MCU after Avengers: Endgame.
The actor stars in Love and Thunder alongside Portman, Bale and Tessa Thompson, who recently apologised to Marvel over a leaked photo.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies