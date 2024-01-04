Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christopher Nolan recalled the moment one of his films was panned by a Peloton instructor during a virtual workout class.

The Oppenheimer director, 53, shared the anecdote on Wednesday (3 January) during his acceptance speech for Best Director at the New York Film Critics Circle award ceremony.

“I was on my Peloton. I’m dying. And the instructor started talking about one of my films and said, ‘Did anyone see this? That’s a couple hours of my life I’ll never get back again!’” Nolan told the audience, according to Variety.

“When [film critic] Rex Reed takes a s*** on your film, he doesn’t ask you to work out!” the British-American filmmaker continued, refraining from disclosing which film had drawn the instructor’s ire.

“Directors have a complex emotional relationship with critics and criticism,” he said. “A question we’re always asked is: Do we read reviews? Let’s start with the fact that I’m British. A typical family gathering will involve relatives saying to me, ‘You know, Christopher. You probably shouldn’t open The Guardian today.’

“Obviously, writing about cinema objectively is a paradox, but the aspirations of objectivity is what makes criticism vital and timeless and useful to filmmakers and the filmmaking community,” he added.

Addressing the audience as “a group of professionals who attempt objectivity”, Nolan expressed his appreciation for film critics.

Christopher Nolan (Getty Images)

“In today’s world, where opinions are everywhere, there is a sort of idea that film criticism is being democratised,” he acknowledged, “but I for one think the critical appreciation of films shouldn’t be an instinct but it should be a profession.”

Nolan won the New York Film Critic Circle’s directing award for his latest film, the three-hour war drama Oppenheimer, which stars Cillian Murphy as the “father of the atomic bomb” J Robert Oppenheimer.

The movie, which was released in July of last year, went on to earn a whopping $952.6m at the global box office, making it the third-highest-grossing film of 2023. It’s expected to earn the Dunkirk director several Oscar nominations this year, including Best Picture and Best Director. It did not, however, make it on the Visual Effects category shortlist.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer follows Greta Gerwig’s Barbie with eight nominations at the 2024 Golden Globes, which will broadcast live on Sunday (14 January), beginning at 8pm PT/5pm ET. Find the full list of nominations here.