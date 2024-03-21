Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has confirmed that Cillian Murphy will reprise his role as gangster Tommy Shelby in the forthcoming spin-off film.

The Oscar-winning actor led the popular six-season British crime drama, which ran from 2013 to 2022. It was announced in 2021 that instead of wrapping up the series in a seventh season, loose ends would be tied up in a movie.

Speaking at the recent premiere of his new BBC drama, The Town, Knight shared that “Murphy is definitely returning for [the movie]”. “We’re shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth.”

Murphy’s return doesn’t come as a total surprise as he’s been quite vocal about his interest in continuing his role in a Peaky Blinders movie if presented with a worthy script.

“If there’s more story there, I’d love to do it,” the 47-year-old Irishman told Rolling Stone last year. “But it has to be right. Steve Knight wrote 36 hours of television, and we left on such a high. I’m really proud of that last series. So, it would have to feel legitimate and justified to do more.”

The year before, the Oppenheimer star had similarly told RadioTimes: “The television part of the story is finished. If there’s more stories to tell, I’m there.”

Cillian Murphy and Paul Anderson in ‘Peaky Blinders’ (BBC)

He added at the time that the film’s script was “close” to being done.

Set in the aftermath of World War One, Peaky Blinders followed one of the region’s most powerful gangs at the time led by returning war hero Thomas Shelby (Murphy).

The critically acclaimed series premiered its first four seasons on BBC Two before moving to BBC One for its final two. Besides Murphy, it starred Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson and Helen McCrory.

Knight has always been clear about his intentions to finalise the story in a film format.

“The film, I know exactly what it’s about. And I know what two stories it’s going to tell,” he said in a 2022 interview with Esquire. “What will happen after that, I want that to depend on the film. For all we know somebody is going to pop out – I think I know who it’s going to be.”

He had previously suggested that the film would be released in cinemas in 2024, but with filming beginning in September, Knight has now hinted at a 2025 release date.