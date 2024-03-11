Cillian Murphy shares how his 15-year-old self would react to Oscars win

Cillian Murphy has revealed how his 15-year-old self would react to his Best Actor Oscars win.

The Irish star scooped his first Academy Award on Sunday night (10 March) for his leading role in Oppenheimer.

As he collected the award, Murphy was seen shaking hands with five past winners.

“They are just legends,” he said of Nicolas Cage, Matthew McConaughey, Forest Whitaker, Brendan Fraser and Sir Ben Kingsley, who all welcomed him on stage.

“If you had told my 15-year-old self that I would even be meeting them... it was just mindblowing.”

Murphy added that all five were “gentlemen”.