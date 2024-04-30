A terrifying shoot-out between police and two gunmen in Charlotte, North Carolina, was caught on video by a neighbour.

Footage shared by Saing Chhoeun on Facebook shows two heavily armed officers taking cover behind a car as gunfire is heard around them on Monday 29 April.

The incident unfolded as police served a fugitive arrest warrant at a house in Charlotte.

Terry Clark Hughes Jr, 39, opened fire on officers as they approached. He was wanted for possession of a firearm by felon and felony flee to elude out of Lincoln County, North Carolina.

Hughes was fatally shot during the exchange, in which four officers were killed and four others injured.