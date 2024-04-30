Charlotte shooting latest: Suspect named as Terry Clark Hughes after four officers killed in shootout identified
Officers were shot at as they served a fugitive arrest warrant at a house in North Carolina
Four officers were killed and four others injured in a gun battle as they served a fugitive arrest warrant at a house in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The fugitive, who opened fire on officers, was himself fatally shot during the gunfight, and two other suspects were arrested after an ensuing standoff on Monday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).
Authorities identified the suspect as 39-year-old Terry Clark Hughes Jr.
He was wanted for possession of a firearm by felon and felony flee to elude out of Lincoln County, North Carolina, police wrote.
“The preliminary investigation indicates officers were attempting to serve active felony warrants on a male subject,” the CMPD said.
Three officers of the slain officers were members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Two officers — Sam Poloche and Alden Elliott — worked for the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction and one unnamed officer was a deputy US marshal, according to the US Justice Department.
CMPD officer and 6-year veteran Joshua Eyer was also killed in the tragedy.
Three of the injured officers are in stable condition, while one is critical, Charlotte Mecklenburg police chief Johnny Jennings told reporters on Monday.
Gun Safety Group Brady responds to shooting
“This is a tragic result of the fact that in America, there are more guns than there are people. These officers were slain on the job with a weapon designed for the battlefield right in the Charlotte community.
“My heart breaks for the families who will now have to bury their loved ones and for those who’ve been injured in such a horrific way.
“It is not just the people who were shot who will forever carry this pain; mass shootings inflict lasting trauma on entire communities.
“Until we change our nation’s laws, reform the gun industry, and change hearts and minds about what this uniquely American epidemic is doing to our country, we’ll remain locked in an arms race where not even our law enforcement officers can stop the carnage.”
--Kris Brown, President of Brady United Against Gun Violence
Remembering the fallen officers
What is the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force?
The Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, a branch of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, is made up of more than 70 federal, state, or local agencies and has 11 fully operational offices, according to the US Marshals website.
The task force was serving a warrant in Charlotte, North Carolina when gunfire erupted on Monday afternoon, police said.
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles gives her condolences
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Joshua Michael Eyer, who was a loved member of our city family who dedicated his life to serving our community. My heart breaks for his loved ones, @CMPD, and the entire city of Charlotte during this incredibly difficult time.”
Procession carries CMPD Officer Joshua Eyer’s body
