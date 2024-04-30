✕ Close Four law enforcement officers killed in shooting, standoff in Charlotte

Four officers were killed and four others injured in a gun battle as they served a fugitive arrest warrant at a house in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The fugitive, who opened fire on officers, was himself fatally shot during the gunfight, and two other suspects were arrested after an ensuing standoff on Monday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

Authorities identified the suspect as 39-year-old Terry Clark Hughes Jr.

He was wanted for possession of a firearm by felon and felony flee to elude out of Lincoln County, North Carolina, police wrote.

“The preliminary investigation indicates officers were attempting to serve active felony warrants on a male subject,” the CMPD said.

Three officers of the slain officers were members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Two officers — Sam Poloche and Alden Elliott — worked for the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction and one unnamed officer was a deputy US marshal, according to the US Justice Department.

CMPD officer and 6-year veteran Joshua Eyer was also killed in the tragedy.

Three of the injured officers are in stable condition, while one is critical, Charlotte Mecklenburg police chief Johnny Jennings told reporters on Monday.

