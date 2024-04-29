Multiple officers struck by gunfire in active shooting situation in Charlotte

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

‘Multiple’ law enforcement officers were shot in Charlotte, North Carolina after an incident erupted, authorities said.

“Numerous law enforcement officers struck by gunfire in active situation in the 5000 block of Galway Drive,” the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Monday afternoon.

Police are urging people to avoid the area. “Expect major roads shut down in the area to expedite victim transport,” authorities noted.

Thirty minutes after the initial report, police wrote that the US Marshals Task Force, made up of officers from multiple agencies, “was conducting an investigation in the area …when they were engaged by active gunfire from a subject.”

It’s not immediately clear who fired shots at the officers or why.

The law enforcement officers are being taken to the hospital while the CMPD SWAT team is currently on the scene.

Multiple victims transported to nearby hospitals. Gunfiire continues on scene. More information to come from CMPD’s Public Affairs Office.

The Independent has reached out the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for comment.

This is a developing story...