Parrot caught in fishing line rescued from tree by firefighters using crane

A parrot caught in a fishing line has been rescued from a tree by firefighters in California.

Orange County Fire Authority shared footage of the firefighter freeing the bird from the line before making his way back down to the truck.

“We’re not sure how it happened but we’re glad we could get it down to free it from the rest of the line,” the authorities wrote, sharing the video on social media.

A statement also confirmed the parrot has been taken in by a local animal care service after the rescue.