Arsenal star Leandro Trossard has sent a special message to Anne Hathaway after she went viral for celebrating one of his goals.

Earlier this month, the Hollywood star, 41, was sitting alongside fellow fan Nicholas Galitzine during an interview to promote their new film, The Idea of You, when their attention turned to the football.

Hathaway shouted, “I love you!” as she found out Trossard had put Arsenal 1-0 up against Wolves in the Premier League.

On Monday 29 April, Hathaway and Galitzine appeared on The Today Show and were surprised with a pre-recorded video from Trossard.

“Keep supporting us and hopefully see you soon at the Emirates,” he said.