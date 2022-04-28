Organisers of CinemaCon have said they will take a closer look at security after Olivia Wilde was served papers in the middle of her presentation at the event.

The surprising moment, in which Wilde was unexpectedly handed child custody papers in front of the crowd, was shared widely on social media.

Head of CinemaCon, Mitch Neuhauser told The Hollywood Reporter: “To protect the integrity of our studio partners and the talent, we will reevaluate our security protocols.”

Neuhauser, who is also the managing director of the National Association of Theatre Owners, stressed that “never in the history of the event” has CinemaCon had such an incident in which a star was randomly approached on stage.

Wilde was presenting the trailer for her forthcoming film Don’t Worry Darling at the Las Vegas film convention on Tuesday (26 April) when an unidentified woman approached the stage to hand her a manila envelope.

“This is for me?” Wilde asked the woman, before opening the envelope, which was labelled “Personal and Confidential”.

The individual who slipped Wilde the documents was allegedly credentialed by CinemaCon. Vulture reporter Chris Lee tweeted that a “well-placed source” at CinemaCon claimed that “whoever served [Wilde] the documents had all the right credentials in place including the Covid vax bracelet and ID lanyard” that attendees have to wear.

While onlookers initially believed the envelope to contain a movie script, it was later reported that the contents were, in fact, child custody papers from her ex-partner, Ted Lasso creator Jason Sudeikis.

Jason Sudeikis opens up about separation from Olivia Wilde (Getty Images for IFP)

A source has since told Variety that Sudeikis “would never condone” delivering the legal documents to Wilde in such an “inappropriate manner”.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The source added: “Mr Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Wilde and Sudeikis for comment.

Wilde and Sudeikis ended their relationship in November 2020 following a seven-year engagement. The couple share two children, Otis, seven, and Daisy, four.