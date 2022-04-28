Jason Sudeikis reportedly had no idea that Olivia Wilde would be served with child custody papers at the CinemaCon.

Wilde, 38, was presenting the trailer for her forthcoming film Don’t Worry Darling at the Las Vegas convention on Tuesday (26 April) when she was handed a manila envelope which, onlookers initially believed, contained a movie script.

It was later reported on Wedneday (27 April) that the envelope’s contents were actually child custody papers from Ted Lasso creator Sudeikis.

Now, according to aVariety report published on Thursday (28 April), the Emmy winner “would never condone” delivering the legal documents to Wilde, to whom he was engaged for seven years, in such an “inappropriate manner”.

“Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms Wilde and Mr Sudeikis,” a source told the publication.

The source added: “Mr Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Wilde and Sudeikis for comment.

Meanwhile, CinemaCon has said it will “reevaluate its safety protocols” in light of Wilde being approached while she was mid-presentation, prompting security concerns over the convention’s high profile attendees.

“To protect the integrity of our studio partners and the talent, we will reevaluate our security protocols,” National Association of Theatre Owners’ managing director and head of CinemaCon Mitch Neuhauser said. “We will act accordingly because it’s the right thing to do. We want to do the safe, proper thing.”

The individual who slipped Wilde the documents was allegedly credentialed by CinemaCon. Vulture reporter Chris Lee on Thursday tweeted that a “well-placed source” at CinemaCon confirmed to him that “whoever served [Wilde] the documents had all the right credentials in place including the Covid vax bracelet and ID lanyard” that attendees have to wear.

“This is for me?” Wilde asked the unidentified woman, before opening the envelope. However, she didn’t address its contents, or react to the documents while onstage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Sudeikis and Wilde met in 2011, at the season 36 Saturday Night Live wrap party, and dated for a while before announcing their engagement in 2013. They share two children, son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, whom Wilde and Sudeikis continue to co-parent after they parted ways in November 2020.

Wilde is currently dating As It Was singer Harry Styles, who is also set to appear in a lead role opposite Florence Pugh in Don’t Worry Darling.