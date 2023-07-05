Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Coco Lee, the Hong Kong-born singer-songwriter and actor, has died by suicide aged 48, her siblings said on Wednesday (5 July).

The Chinese-American star was known for her hit song “A Love Before Time” from Ang Lee’s Oscar-winning martial arts film, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2001).

Lee had been living with depression for several years, her older sisters Carol and Nancy Lee said in a statement shared on social media.

The statement said: “Although CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her.”

Lee tried to take her own life at home over the weekend and was taken to hospital, her sister said.

She was in a coma before dying on Wednesday.

Lee, who moved to the United States aged nine and went to school there, had a successful career in Asia as a pop singer in the 1990s and 2000s and was known for her powerful voice and live performances.

She was initially a Mandopop singer but branched out to release albums in Cantonese and English over her nearly 30-year career.

She was the voice of the titular heroine Fa Mulan in the Mandarin version of Disney’s Mulan and also sang the Mandarin version of the film’s theme song, “Reflection”.

In 2011, Lee married Bruce Rockowitz, a Canadian businessman who is the former chief executive of Hong Kong supply chain company Li & Fung.

While she had two stepdaughters from her marriage with Rockowitz, Lee did not have children of her own.

“CoCo is also known to have worked tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene, and she went all out to shine for the Chinese,” her sisters said in their post.

“We are proud of her!”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press