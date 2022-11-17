Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Community fans are expressing concern following a cast member’s claim about the movie.

In September, it was announced that the sitcom’s promise of “six seasons and a movie” would finally come true.

US streaming service Peacock shared the news seven years after the series came to an end.

It was revealed that creator Dan Harmon was overseeing the project, and that the majority of the main cast would be returning. This included Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong.

However, at the time, it was reported that three cast members were not attached to star: Donald Glover, Chevy Chase and Yvette Nicole Brown.

While Harmon has since claimed that Glover will be in the film, Brown’s latest comments are leading people to believe she has not been approached.

“I don't know anything about the movie – I literally know nothing,” Brown, who played Shirley Bennett, told Variety on Wednesday (16 November).

“You know as much as I do,” she added.

When asked if this means she’s received no offer to be in the film, the actor replied: “I don't know anything about the movie! I keep telling people I don't know anything, and they keep asking me. I don't know nothing about the movie. Nothing.”

Brown said she only discovered it was happening because “Joel McHale said it was happening”.

The Independent has contacted NBC Universal Television for comment.

Yvette Nicole Brown as Shirley Bennett in ‘Community’ (Colleen Hayes/NBC)

Community fans have been left worried by Brown’s comments, although many are expressing hope that she was simply lying to keep her appearance a secret.

“Not good news for those of us Shirley fans...but there’s still time,” one fan wrote on Twitter, adding: “Or this could be a misdirect. Who knows.”

“It would not be a Community without Shirley,” another fan said, stating: “The fans need her in the movie.”

An additional fan said of Brown’s comments: “It’s seeming more and more like she isn’t going to be in the movie and I’m sad.”

Community the Movie is set to be released in 2023.