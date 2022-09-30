Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Community’s promise of “six seasons and a movie” is finally coming true, as the series’ long awaited film spin-off has been announced.

Airing from 2009 to 2015, the NBC sitcom followed a group of adult students at a Colorado community college.

On Friday (30 September), US streaming service Peacock announced that, seven years after the show’s finale, Community the Movie was finally going ahead.

Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong will all be returning for the film.

However, Donald Glover, Yvette Nicole Brown and Chevy Chase are not attached to the project.

Community creator Dan Harmon is co-writing the film with Andrew Guest, who wrote the fan-favourite episode “Advanced Dungeons & Dragons”.

According to a press release, “the TV series that predicted its own movie” will be returning with “the least predictable movie of a TV series that referenced a lot of movies and TV”.

In a statement, NBC Universal Television’s chairman of entertainment Susan Rovner said: “‘Six seasons and a movie’ started out as a cheeky line from Community‘s early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy.

“We’re incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can’t wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences.”

Community the Movie is currently scheduled for release next year.