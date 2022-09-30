Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Whoopi Goldberg hits out at ‘enraging’ Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix series

Families of Dahmer’s victims have also spoken out against the show

Annabel Nugent
Friday 30 September 2022 08:06
Comments
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story trailer

Whoopi Goldberg has strongly criticised Ryan Murphy’s Jeffrey Dahmer series on Netflix.

Last week, the streaming giant released the controversial series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Dahmer, who is portrayed by Evan Peters, murdered 17 men and boys between the years 1978 and 1991. He was arrested in 1991 and was murdered in prison three years later.

The series became the subject of debate during a recent episode of The View.

Co-host Goldberg argued against the show, highlighting the traumatic effect such shows can have on the families of victims.

Recommended

She said: “Ryan [Murphy] is an amazing artist. If that were my family, I’d be enraged.

“Because it is being killed over and watching your child get [killed], and then you have to listen to how it went and all this other stuff that, as a person who’s lost someone like that, it’s just – you can’t imagine.”

Goldberg continued: “Over and over and over! I think, if you’re gonna tell these stories, be aware that a lot of the people who are part of these stories are still with us.”

(COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Her co-host Sunny Hostin advocated for the series, suggesting that it would teach viewers about the “young, Black and brown gay men” who were Dahmer’s targets.

“These communities are still marginalised, and sometimes treated the same way,” Hostin said.

“There were other pieces to this story that even I didn’t know.”

Relatives of Dahmer’s victims have since spoken out against the series. Rita Isbelle, whose brother Errol was murdered by Dahmer and is portrayed in Monster.

Isbelle said seeing herself on screen felt like “reliving it all over again”.

“I feel like Netflix should’ve asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn’t ask me anything. They just did it,” Isbell said.

Recommended

“It’s sad that they’re just making money off of this tragedy. That’s just greed.”

The streaming giant recently removed a tag categorising the show as LGBTQ following an online backlash from viewers.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in