Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Dahmer: Netflix removes LGBTQ tag from serial killer series following online backlash

American serial killer murdered 17 men and boys between the years 1978 and 1991

Louis Chilton
Tuesday 27 September 2022 09:17
Comments
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story trailer

Netflix has removed a tag catagorising its new series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as LGBTQ following an online backlash.

The drama series focuses on the real life case of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, portrayed by Evan Peters.

Dahmer murdered 17 men and boys between the years 1978 and 1991. He was arrested in 1991 and was murdered in prison three years later.

It has been speculated that the reason the series was initially marked “LGBTQ” was that many of Dahmer’s victims were LGBTQ, or because of Dahmer’s own sexuality. The reason remains unconfirmed by Netflix.

Prior to the tag’s removal, the strange categorisation choice had picked up a fair amount of criticism on social media.

Recommended

“No way they put an LGBTQ tag on the new Dahmer series like PLEASE,” one person wrote.

“If I need to stay in my lane absolutely tell me but anyone else think it’s pretty gross of Netflix to list Dahmer under LGBTQ,” another commented.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Netflix for comment.

It’s not just the tag that has provoked a backlash. Many Netflix viewers have disclosed that they found the series’ gruesome murder scenes too much to handle.

A relative of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims has also spoken out, accusing the series of “retraumatising” their family.

Dahmer is available to stream on Netflix now.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in