Netflix has removed a tag catagorising its new series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as LGBTQ following an online backlash.

The drama series focuses on the real life case of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, portrayed by Evan Peters.

Dahmer murdered 17 men and boys between the years 1978 and 1991. He was arrested in 1991 and was murdered in prison three years later.

It has been speculated that the reason the series was initially marked “LGBTQ” was that many of Dahmer’s victims were LGBTQ, or because of Dahmer’s own sexuality. The reason remains unconfirmed by Netflix.

Prior to the tag’s removal, the strange categorisation choice had picked up a fair amount of criticism on social media.

“No way they put an LGBTQ tag on the new Dahmer series like PLEASE,” one person wrote.

“If I need to stay in my lane absolutely tell me but anyone else think it’s pretty gross of Netflix to list Dahmer under LGBTQ,” another commented.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Netflix for comment.

It’s not just the tag that has provoked a backlash. Many Netflix viewers have disclosed that they found the series’ gruesome murder scenes too much to handle.

A relative of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims has also spoken out, accusing the series of “retraumatising” their family.

Dahmer is available to stream on Netflix now.