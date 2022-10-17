Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Michael B Jordan has shared a first look at the highly-anticipated film Creed III.

The sequel to 2018’s Creed II is the ninth installment in the Rocky franchise and will follow the story of boxer Adonis Creed (Jordan) who was trained and mentored by Rocky Balboa, played by Sylvester Stallone.

On Monday (17 October), Jordan shared the teaser posters from the forthcoming film featuring himself and Jonathon Majors, who will play boxing rival Anderson Dame.

“You can’t run... from your past,” the posters read alongside dark pictures of the two boxers inside the ring.

Fans shared their excitement on Twitter for the film, which will also mark Jordan’s directorial debut.

“Jonathan Majors and Michael B Jordan???? I already know this is going to be a masterpiece,” wrote one fan.

“I have a feeling this will be the best one,” another tweet read.

“Michael B Jordan boxing with a sprinkle of break up? Let’s have it,” joked one social media user.

Creed III follows on from the critical and commercial successes of Creed (2015) and Creed II and will see Jordan take over previous directors, Ryan Coogler and Steven Caple Jr.

It will also be the first film in the franchise which is not expected to star Stallone as the iconic Rocky.

On his directorial debut, Jordan told The Hollywood Reporter: “My ambition has intersected at this moment where I have the experience and knowledge to direct, the opportunity within a franchise to step behind the camera and [the ability] to maximize it by having a production company.

“It’s my turn to make my impact while I have the energy and strength,” he added.

Creed III is released in cinemas on 3 March 2023.