Crimes of the Future provokes walkouts and six-minute standing ovation at Cannes
New body horror film from David Cronenberg proved to be too much for some viewers
David Cronenberg’s new film Crimes of the Future prompted both walkouts and a six-minute standing ovation at Cannes.
The horror film, starring Kristen Stewart, Léa Seydoux and Viggo Mortensen, features body transformations and mutations in a dystopian universe.
According to reports from viewers at the film festival, some walked out in the first five minutes, while others exited the theatre later after a scene involving Seydoux and an open wound.
Ahead of its premiere on Monday (23 May), director Cronenberg had stated that he expected some to leave the screening.
“There are some very strong scenes,” he previously confirmed before predicting: “I mean, I’m sure that we will have walkouts within the first five minutes of the movie. I’m sure of that.
“Some people who have seen the film have said that they think the last 20 minutes will be very hard on people, and that there’ll be a lot of walkouts. Some guy said that he almost had a panic attack.”
While there were some early departures, The Independent’s reviewer described the reaction to be “muted”, while describing the film as being “more like a cerebral art gallery installation piece than a full-blooded dramatic movie”.
Other reports have confirmed that the audience was receptive of the picture by the end, with applause lasting six minutes. (Triangle of Sadness, starring Woody Harrelson, received a staggering eight-minute ovation the day before.)
In 1996, Cronenberg’s film Crash – based on the J G Ballard novel of the same name – received an infamously extreme response when it was screened at Cannes.
Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
With its premise about people who use car crashes for sexual arousal, the film was considered highly controversial and members of its festival audience stormed out of the theatre.
At the time, jury president Francis Ford Coppola said that some jurors “abstained very passionately” to the decision to award Crash a special jury prize, while some British critics accused the director of moral depravity.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies