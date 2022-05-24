Woody Harrelson’s film Triangle of Sadness received an eight-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival over the weekend.

The film, which is written and directed by Ruben Östlund, is a dark comedy that follows a celebrity couple who are invited on a luxury cruise for the ultra-rich.

In addition to Harrelson, the film stars Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean Kriek

According to Variety, the film received a rowdy standing ovation from the audience, which was far louder than what Top Gun: Maverick and other highly anticipated films received at the festival.

“What a wonderful screening,” Östlund said after the movie’s showing. “What an ensemble we had. Thank you so much!”

Many attendees from the screening have also said positive things about the film on social media.

YouTuber Luke Hearfield wrote: “Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness is a rapturous delight. I laughed so hard it hurt. A biting satire that explores everything from the super-rich, to influencer culture to gender roles. It’s a less-you-know-the-better film but it’s a 2022 Must-See and my fav of Cannes so far.”

Journalist Amy Smith added: “It is honestly going to take a lot for anything to top Triangle of Sadness for me this year at Cannes.”

“Triangle of Sadness is absolute f***ing madness in the best possible way. A hilarious satire that goes off the rails and stays there,” film account The Oscar Expert tweeted.

Critic Guy Lodge commented: “Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness is a big blunt instrument of a film, but orchestrated with such brilliance and verve and wit: loved it.

“Very easy to see Dolly De Leon lifting that Best Actress prize; Harris Dickinson rallies marvellously from The King’s Man.”