Cynthia Erivo expertly shuts down Dax Shepard’s crude question about her talon nails

Cynthia Erivo took the high road after podcast host and actor Dax Shepard asked a crude question about her talon-like nail extensions.

The 37-year-old British actor, who stars as Elphaba in Jon M Chu’s Wicked, has been sporting extra long acrylic nails on the press tour.

While appearing on the latest episode of Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the host asked Erivo if her nails made it difficult for her to wipe after using the bathroom.

Before Shepard even managed to finish his question, Erivo interrupted to say: “I knew you would ask that question,” while adding that “no one’s afraid” to ask it.

“My answer is that nobody uses just their fingers to wipe their backside,” the Harriet actor said. “You use tissue, correct? And you wipe!”

Rephrasing his question, Shepard said: “Does the tissue go on the tip of the fingernails, or do you try to get the tissue...” before trailing off. “Pads of the fingers,” Erivo responded.

“Great, great, great, now we’re getting somewhere,” Shepard quipped. “Then you’re just feeling the little tickle of the nails on the crack of your butt sometimes?”

Cynthia Erivo shows off her manicured acrylic nails at the ‘Wicked’ New York premiere ( Getty Images )

Erivo said that wasn’t the case, reiterating that she uses toilet paper. Shepard went on to joke that he would fashion his toilet paper into a mitten if he had nails like Erivo before asking if she was offended or annoyed by the question.

“I’m annoyed by it. I’m, like, ‘Come on, guys,’” Erivo said. “But I get it, but it’s also, like, ‘I’m a functioning adult, and I’ve never walked around smelling like, you know…

“Here’s the thing, there are people who do not have nails who need to check how they’re wiping,” she added.

Erivo has typically worn her nails, along with her press tour outfits, to channel her Wicked character, Elphaba, while her co-star Ariana Grande has done the same to match her designs to her character Glinda.

Out in theaters on November 22, part one of Wicked has already earned rave early reviews from from critics who are calling for both Erivo’s and Grande’s performances to be considered for Oscar nominations.

Kristen Chenoweth, who originated the role of Glinda on Broadway, has also given her stamp of approval.

“Oh my gosh, I just saw the movie, and I’m dying. I’m deceased; I’m actually dead. I’m not here,” the Tony-winning actor said in a video posted to Instagram. “People are not going to be well when they see this film. It is so good, it is so special, the story is so wonderful. And Cynthia and Ariana are amazing. The whole cast is amazing. John Chu nailed it. I was so moved, emotional, happy, filled with joy. Please everybody go see Wicked, you’ll be blessed.”