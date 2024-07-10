Daisy Edgar-Jones no longer starring in Carole King biopic

Support truly

Daisy Edgar-Jones has revealed she is no longer starring in the Carole King biopic Beautiful.

It was reported in 2022 that the Normal People star had landed the role of Carole King in the film adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical based on the musician’s life.

Edgar-Jones said the film is no longer happening and the script likely needs more development.

“That’s no longer happening,” the actor told Variety. “I think it’s a gorgeous story and the script probably needs a little more time in the oven.”

She described speaking to King over an online video call and how much it meant to her.

“But I did meet Carole King on Zoom and I was like, ‘This is the coolest thing ever.’ She really enjoyed Normal People, so she was a fan of that and I was a fan of hers,” she said. “I get so starstruck by musicians, much more than actors, and Carole was one where it was quite hard to keep my cool.”

While Edgar-Jones suggested the project has been shelved, Variety said Beautiful is still in development but without her.

“When news of her involvement broke in 2022, her deal was not yet closed and last year’s writers and actors strikes delayed the project further,” it reported.

Edgar-Jones is currently promoting her forthcoming film Twisters, also starring Glen Powell.

Harry Hadden-Paton, Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos and Lee Isaac Chung attend the ‘Twisters’ European Premiere in London on 8 July 2024 ( Getty )

In 2023, Edgar-Jones told E!News she had been taking piano lessons to prepare for the role. “I can now play ‘Locomotion’ on the piano which I’m really chuffed about. I’ve just been learning piano, and I mean, I’m such a huge fan of her work and my mum bought me the album when I was young.”

“Daisy has a spirit and energy that I recognised as myself when I was younger. She’s a tremendous talent and I know she’s going to give a great performance,” King had told Variety when news of Edgar-Jones’ casting broke in 2022.