Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones had a real-life Normal People moment while sitting front row at a Gucci fashion show.

The former co-stars couldn’t help but catch glimpses of each other during Gucci’s Cruise 2025 show at the Tate Modern in London on Monday 13 May. In a viral video circulating on X, formerly Twitter, the Oscar nominee was seen sitting next to singer Solange Knowles, while Edgar-Jones was placed two seats down.

As the models walked the runway, however, the Aftersun star’s attention was instead directed at Edgar-Jones. Mescal – dressed in a black deep-V button down shirt with matching black trousers – leaned across the front row to lock eyes with his Normal People co-star, who looked chic in a brown leather mini trench jacket with a burgundy Gucci purse and matching burgundy platform shoes.

Edgar-Jones then turned her head toward Mescal, who at that point had already looked away. That is, until he looked at Edgar-Jones again and the pair finally made eye contact. She flashed him a smile, as Mescal smiled right back at her. The Gladiator 2 star then let out a laugh, causing Edgar-Jones to giggle too.

For fans of the Normal People co-stars, the moment appeared to be taken straight out of a romantic comedy. A clip of the pals’ sweet interaction received 7.4m views on X, as users took to the comments to express their adoration for Mescal and Edgar-Jones.

“I want whatever it is that they have,” one fan replied to the video.

“This is some rom-com s***, I can’t,” another user expressed.

“I want someone to be this obsessed with me,” someone else joked.

Mescal and Edgar-Jones portrayed clandestine lovers Connell Waldron and Marianne Sheridan, respectively, in the 2020 Hulu adaptation of Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel, Normal People.

Following his breakout success, the 28-year-old Irish actor began dating singer Phoebe Bridgers for roughly one and a half years, before calling it quits in December 2022. During that time, rumours circulated that the pair had been engaged, followed by unfounded speculation that Bridgers had cheated on Mescal with comedian Bo Burnham.

This isn’t the first time that Mescal and Edgar-Jones have been praised for their heartwarming interactions. Most notably, the actors went viral when they attended the 2022 Met Gala, where Mescal also brought his then-girlfriend Bridgers as his date. In one photo that has forever captured the attention of the internet, Mescal was once again seen staring at Edgar-Jones as she posed for photos on the red carpet.

Although they played each other’s on-screen love interest in Normal People, the duo have since maintained a platonic friendship off-screen. The All of Us Strangers actor even revealed that he gifted his viral chain, which he wore while playing Connell in Normal People, to the Where the Crawdads Sing star after filming wrapped on the Emmy-nominated series.

“Daisy has that one,” Mescal told The Sunday Times in January.