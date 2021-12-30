Dakota Johnson shares rare insight into Chris Martin relationship

Dakota Johnson has discussed her relationship with Chris Martin in a new interview.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actor and the Coldplay frontman have mostly kept their four-year relationship out of the spotlight.

Speaking in an interview in Elle magazine, Johnson said: “We’ve been together for quite a while and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cosy and private.”

The 32-year-old added: “Most of the partying takes place inside of my house.”

The actor, who can next be seen alongside Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter, added: “I feel both 48 and 26. I’ve had a lot of ‘life’ in my life. I had a lot of life really young, so I think I feel older.”

Johnson and Martin have been dating since 2017. They now live together in Point Dume, Malibu.

In October, Martin called Johnson his “universe” and dedicated a song to her at a London concert.

Before performing the band’s collaboration with Korean pop group BTS titled – “My Universe” – Martin told the audience: “This is about my universe, and she’s here.” He pointed to the actor who was watching from a balcony.

Johnson could then be seen dancing along during the performance, which took place at Shepherd’s Bush Empire.