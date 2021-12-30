Dakota Johnson shares rare insight into Chris Martin relationship
‘Most of the partying takes place inside of my house,’ said actor
Dakota Johnson has discussed her relationship with Chris Martin in a new interview.
The Fifty Shades of Grey actor and the Coldplay frontman have mostly kept their four-year relationship out of the spotlight.
Speaking in an interview in Elle magazine, Johnson said: “We’ve been together for quite a while and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cosy and private.”
The 32-year-old added: “Most of the partying takes place inside of my house.”
The actor, who can next be seen alongside Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter, added: “I feel both 48 and 26. I’ve had a lot of ‘life’ in my life. I had a lot of life really young, so I think I feel older.”
Johnson and Martin have been dating since 2017. They now live together in Point Dume, Malibu.
In October, Martin called Johnson his “universe” and dedicated a song to her at a London concert.
Before performing the band’s collaboration with Korean pop group BTS titled – “My Universe” – Martin told the audience: “This is about my universe, and she’s here.” He pointed to the actor who was watching from a balcony.
Johnson could then be seen dancing along during the performance, which took place at Shepherd’s Bush Empire.
