Chris Martin calls Dakota Johnson ‘my universe’ and dedicates song to her

Coldplay singer, Chris Martin, has called Dakota Johnson his “universe” and dedicated a song to her at a London concert.

Before performing the band’s collaboration with Korean pop group BTS, “My Universe” Martin told the audience: “This is about my universe, and she’s here,” and pointed to the actor who was watching from a balcony.

Johnson could then be seen dancing along during the performance which took place at Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

Coldplay will soon be off on their Music of the Spheres tour which is aiming to halve carbon emissions from their last one.

The environmentally conscious band have also pledged that the shows will be entirely powered by “renewable, super-low emission energy”.

The band said in a statement: “We’re very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis. So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour’s potential to push things forward.”

Martin and Johnson first started dating in 2017 after being spotted out together in Los Angeles.

Martin was previously married to actor and entrepreneur, Gwyneth Paltrow, who is supportive of the relationship. Paltrow has previously said about Johnson: “I just adore her.”

(Getty Images)

Coldplay’s latest album, Music of the Spheres, is released tomorrow (15 October).