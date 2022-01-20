Dakota Johnson tells Andrew Garfield that Jesse Eisenberg ignored her on Social Network set

‘You were really nice and Jesse didn’t acknowledge me,’ she said

Jacob Stolworthy
Thursday 20 January 2022 09:28
Comments
The Social Network - trailer

Dakota Johnson has revealed that Jesse Eisenberg “didn’t acknowledge” her on set of The Social Network.

Johnson made her debut in the film about Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg, which also starred Andrew Garfield.

Speaking to Garfield in a new Vanity Fair interview, Johnson recalled sitting down with both him and Eisenberg when they were having lunch on the film’s set in 2010.

“You and Jesse were so busy on that movie, and I was obviously in it for four seconds, but I spent a few days on set just watching,” Johnson said.

“I remember sitting down with you guys when you were having lunch one day, and you asked me loads of questions,' she said of Garfield, adding: “You were really nice and Jesse didn’t acknowledge me.”

Playing devil’s advocate, Johnson then added: “He was probably in character.”

“He was probably overwhelmed by...” Garfield replied, to which Johnson, brushing the moment off, comedically interjected: “My beauty.”

In the David Fincher film, which was released in 2010, Johnson played a Stanford University student who is the love interest of Sean Napster, played by Justin Timberlake.

Dakota Johnson told Andrew Garfield that Jesse Eisenberg ignored her on set of ‘The Social Network’

(Vanity Fair)

Her high-profile film breakthrough came four years later when she was cast in Fifty Shades of Grey. Her most recent credit is The Lost Daughter, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Garfield went on to play Spider-Man, and recently won a Golden Globe for his role in tick, tick... BOOM. He will next be seen alongside Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Eisenberg’s directorial debut, When You Finish Saving the World, is premiering at Sundance Film Festival later this month.

