A video that shows Dakota Johnson noticing Johnny Depp’s injured finger has resurfaced in the wake of the actor’s legal battle with Amber Heard.

Depp has claimed that ex-wife Amber Heard severed his finger with a vodka bottle during an argument, a few months after their wedding in February 2015.

A TikTok user has posted a video from that year which shows the Pirates of the Caribbean actor at a press conference with Johnson.

At the time, the actors were promoting their film Black Mass at the 72nd annual Venice Film Festival.

The short clip shows the Fifty Shades of Grey star looking down at Depp’s finger before making a comment to him about it. In response, he seemingly gives an explanation about the injury, at which point Johnson laughs and sits back in her chair.

Soon after this, Johnson seems to stop smiling and appears concerned, while continuing to look at Depp.

Some viewers have interpreted Johnson’s body language in the video as suggesting she did not completely believe her co-star’s explanation.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Dakota Johnson for comment.

Depp and Heard, whose marriage ended in 2017, are currently facing each other in court in Fairfax, Virginia.

In the ongoing legal battle, Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for defamation. Heard is countersuing Depp for $100 million, following abuse allegations from Heard.

