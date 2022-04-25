Johnny Depp trial - live: Actor says he believed Amber Heard was having affair with James Franco
Fifty-eight-year-old accuses ex-wife of bullying him
Lawyers representing Amber Heard cross-examined Johnny Depp for a full day on Thursday following his two days of testimony in his $50m (£38.2m) defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife.
The trial has now adjourned, and resumes on Monday for a third week at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia.
Heard is being sued by Depp for implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed. Although she did not name him, he claims her allegations have made it difficult for the actor to land movie roles, turning him from “Cinderella to Quasimodo” in Hollywood.
The actor has testified about a traumatic childhood with an abusive mother saying his relationship with Heard mirrored that, describing her as “bullying” him.
On Thursday, Heard’s lawyers challenged him over vulgar text messages he sent about her and his drug use and drinking.
His account of the severing of his finger in Australia was also disputed, and pictures of messages scrawled across mirrors in blood and paint were shown in court, as well as several secretly recorded arguments and fights.
Depp also told the court he believed Amber Heard was having an affair with James Franco.
ICYMI: Why is Johnny Depp suing Amber Heard?
Johnny Depp filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard in March 2019.
He alleges that Heard defamed him in an op-ed she wrote in 2018 for The Washington Post.
The op-ed, which ran in December of that year, is titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”
The Independent’s Clémence Michallon reports on everything we know about the case so far.
Why is Johnny Depp suing Amber Heard?
Why is Johnny Depp suing Amber Heard?
ICYMI: Everything we learned in the first week of the trial
The second week of Depp and Heard’s defamation trial brought many revelations, with many more expected to come as it continues.
Here, The Independent’s Clemence Michallon reminds what happened in week one:
Everything we learned during first week of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial
The defamation trial opposing the two actors has begun in Fairfax, Virginia. Clémence Michallon recaps the first week of proceedings
ICYMI: Depp cringes as he describes seeing photo of faeces on his bed
One of the most shocking points in Depp’s testimony came Wednesday when he described seeing a photo of faeces on his bed days after a fight with Heard.
The actor that he didn’t see Heard between 22 April and 21 May 2016 as he had “received some news that was as absurd and grotesque and cruel, and then I was shown a picture of what the problem was”.
When Heard was out of town, Depp wanted to visit the penthouse where she was staying to collect items that were important to him, but his security guard said it wasn’t a good time.
He said he was shown a photo of “our bed and on my side of the bed was human faecal matter, so I understood why it wasn’t a good time to go down there”.
Mr Depp said his “initial response” was to “laugh”.
“It was so outside, it was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh,” he added.
The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander reports:
Depp cringes as he describes seeing photo of faeces after fight with Amber Heard
‘It was so outside, it was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh’
ICYMI: Court hears audio of Depp moaning like a ‘pained animal’
During questioning about the 2014 flight from Boston to Los Angeles, Depp acknowledged that he had a bad reaction to mixing alcohol with opioids.
The court then heard three audio excerpts in which he seeminly moaned in pain.
“It sounds like a pained animal and it’s my voice,” Depp said in response to the audio.
In the last excerpt, his former security guard Jerry Judge can be heard saying, “I’m going to stay with this f***ing idiot in case he gets sick”.
The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander reports.
Johnny Depp reacts to audio of himself moaning ‘like a pained animal’
Recording played in relation to private flight from Boston to LA and alleged mixing of opiates and alcohol
ICYMI: Depp says relationship with Heard mirrored abuse by his mother
Depp on Wednesday likened his marriage to Heard to his fraught relationship with his mother, calling it an “endless parade of insults”.
He recalled how “demeaning name calling”, being “berated” and “made a fool of” by Ms Heard would frequently escalate into full scale arguments.
“If there’s a dialogue between two people, both people need to speak. But there was no way to fit a word in. It was a sort of rapid-fire, endless parade of insults,” he said, adding that he “was not allowed to be right and not allowed to have a voice”.
“You start to slowly realise that you are in a relationship with your mother, in a sense. And I know that sounds perverse and obtuse, but the fact is, some people search for weaknesses in people,” he said.
The Independent’s Megan Sheets reports:
Johnny Depp says relationship with Amber Heard mirrored abuse by his mother
Depp made the comparison as he resumed testimony in his defamation trial on Wednesday
ICYMI: Depp reveals tattoo Heard didn’t like
Depp’s taste in tattoos was brought up during the trial when he was asked about Heard’s claims that the first time he struck her was in response to a comment about a tattoo.
The actor said that incident did not happen and reiterated that he never hit Heard or any other woman.
He added that this specific allegation never made sense to him because he would have no reason to strike a woman for making fun of his ink.
Probed further on whether Heard objected to any of his tattoos, he replied that he had “Winona forever” - a reference to his previous relationship with actor Winona Ryder - changed to “Wino forever”. It wasn’t clear which iteration Ms Heard objected to or if she influenced the change.
The Independent’s Megan Sheets reports:
Johnny Depp reveals tattoo that Amber Heard didn’t like
Depp says he had ‘Winona forever’ changed to ‘Wino forever’
ICYMI: Timeline of Depp and Heard’s relationship
Depp and Heard are believed to have started dating that year, after Depp split from his longtime partner, French actor Vanessa Paradis. Depp and Paradis have two children: a daughter named Lily-Rose and a son named Jack.
The couple confirmed their engagement in March 2014 and tied the knot in February 2015.
By May 2016, Heard was filing for divorce.
Here’s everything you need to know about their doomed relationship:
A timeline of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship and court battles
As Depp’s $50m defamation lawsuit gets underway in Virginia, Clémence Michallon looks at the former couple’s legal history
ICYMI: Who could appear on the witness stand?
The third week of the Depp-Heard defamation trial will resume on Monday with the former Pirates of the Caribbean actor returning to the witness stand for further cross-examination.
While it’s unclear who will be up to testify after Depp, The Independent’s Clémence Michallon takes a look at some of the prominent names who could be called.
From James Franco to Elon Musk, who could testify at Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial?
Trial began with jury selection on 11 April in Virginia
