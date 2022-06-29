Dakota Johnson responds to viral video of her ‘noticing’ Johnny Depp’s injured finger

Dakota Johnson has addressed a viral video that claimed she noticed Johnny Depp’s injured finger while they were promoting a film in 2015.

The short clip resurfaced in April as Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard were in the middle of their legal battle, in which Depp sued Heard for $50m for defamation.

In court, Depp claimed that ex-wife Amber Heard severed his finger with a vodka bottle during an argument, a few months after their wedding in February 2015.

Posted to TikTok, the clip in question alleges that Johnson was looking at Depp’s injury during the media run of the crime drama film Black Mass.

In a new interview, the Fifty Shades of Grey star responded to the video’s popularity and seemed confused at some social media users connecting her to the legal story.

“I was like, ‘For the love of God, why? Why am I involved in this?’” she told Vanity Fair’s Britt Hennemuth, while shaking her head.

The actor went on to state that she had no recollection of the moment and didn’t want to be involved in the story in any way.

Johnny Depp and Dakota Johnson (AFP via Getty Images)

“I don’t remember that at all, but please, take me out of this,” she continued. “Don’t let this go further. Can you imagine, oh, my God, if I was called to the witness stand?”

Johnson, who is soon set to star in a film adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion, then expressed her bewilderment at the way the trial was available “like a show”. (At the time of the interview, the trial had not yet concluded.)

She said: “I can’t believe that people are watching [the trial] like it’s a show. It’s like it’s a courtroom drama and my heart breaks. It’s so, so, so crazy.

“Humans are so f***ing weird. The internet is a wild, wild place.”

On 2 June, Depp won his defamation case against Heard, with a jury awarding him $15m (£12m) in damages. The jury also awarded Heard $2m (£1.6m) for one part of her own counterclaim (that Mr Depp’s lawyer had called her abuse allegations against her ex-husband a hoax).