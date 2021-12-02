Dakota Johnson gave Olivia Colman her first tattoo after The Lost Daughter dance party
‘Maybe it was my midlife crisis,’ joked Colman
Olivia Colman now has her first ever tattoo, courtesy of her co-star inThe Lost Daughter, Dakota Johnson.
The pair star together in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, an adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s 2006 novel of the same name.
Johnson, 32, told Town & Country magazine that after the October New York Film Festival screening of the film, the cast went out partying.
Back at the hotel that night, the actor convinced Colman, 47, to have her first stick-and-poke tattoo.
“Maybe it was me being completely seduced by this gorgeous person and wanting her to think I was cool. Or maybe it was my midlife crisis,” Colman joked to the publication.
The stars did not reveal what the stick-and-poke tattoo is of or where it is on Colman’s body.
Speaking about people feeling liberated and spontaneous post-vaccine, Johnson added: “The thing is, people are not behaving normally. If you go to a party, you f***ing rage.”
The Lost Daughter also stars Gyllenhaal’s husband Peter Sarsgaard, Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal.
It follows Colman’s character, a college professor who becomes obsessed with a young mother and her daughter while on holiday, at the same time recalling her own, troubled memories of early motherhood.
The Lost Daughter is out on Netflix on 31 December.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies