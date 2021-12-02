Olivia Colman now has her first ever tattoo, courtesy of her co-star inThe Lost Daughter, Dakota Johnson.

The pair star together in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, an adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s 2006 novel of the same name.

Johnson, 32, told Town & Country magazine that after the October New York Film Festival screening of the film, the cast went out partying.

Back at the hotel that night, the actor convinced Colman, 47, to have her first stick-and-poke tattoo.

“Maybe it was me being completely seduced by this gorgeous person and wanting her to think I was cool. Or maybe it was my midlife crisis,” Colman joked to the publication.

The stars did not reveal what the stick-and-poke tattoo is of or where it is on Colman’s body.

Speaking about people feeling liberated and spontaneous post-vaccine, Johnson added: “The thing is, people are not behaving normally. If you go to a party, you f***ing rage.”

Colman and Johnson in ‘The Lost Daughter’ (AP)

The Lost Daughter also stars Gyllenhaal’s husband Peter Sarsgaard, Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal.

It follows Colman’s character, a college professor who becomes obsessed with a young mother and her daughter while on holiday, at the same time recalling her own, troubled memories of early motherhood.

The Lost Daughter is out on Netflix on 31 December.