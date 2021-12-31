Daniel Craig has been made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George, which is the same honour given to James Bond in the 007 franchise.

The 53-year-old – who has played Bond since 2006 – received the honour for his services to film and theatre. He is one of the many public figures to be recognised in the 2022 New Year Honours list, released on Friday (31 December).

The honour bestowed on Craig recognises service in a foreign country, or in relation to foreign and Commonwealth affairs, such as the work of diplomats overseas.

The fictional spy has a CMG in Ian Fleming’s books as well as their film adaptations.

Craig made his final outing as 007 earlier this year with the highly anticipated No Time To Die.

Prior to the film’s release, the actor was made an honorary commander in the Royal Navy, another rank held by James Bond.

Following multiple Covid-related delays, No Time to Die premiered at the Royal Albert Hall in September.

The event was attended by British royalty, with the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge all in attendance.

Daniel Craig as Bond in ‘No Time to Die' (MGM)

A number of people, including Craig and England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty, were revealed to be on the New Year Honours list ahead of the official announcement on Friday (31 December).

Alison Bennett, head of honours in the Cabinet Office’s Honours and Appointments Secretariat, called the leak “disappointing”.

Craig made his debut as iconic MI5 spy in the 2006 film Casino Royale. The actor played a grittier Bond and earned rave reviews for his performances in the commercially successful films.

(Getty Images)

His other Bond films include Quantum Of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), and Spectre (2015)

The actor’s prominent works also includeThe Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011), and Knives Out in 2019.

A successful stage actor, Craig is set to portray the titular role of Macbeth on Broadway for a limited run in in the New Year.

Craig married actor Rachel Weisz in 2011, and the couple share a daughter. He also has a daughter from his previous marriage to Fiona Loudon.

Additional reporting by Press Association