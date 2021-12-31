New Year Honours 2022: Daniel Craig receives same title as James Bond

Craig’s name was leaked ahead of the official Friday (31 December) release of the list

Maanya Sachdeva
Friday 31 December 2021 22:30
Comments
Daniel Craig Made Honorary Commander Of The Royal Navy

Daniel Craig has been made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George, which is the same honour given to James Bond in the 007 franchise.

The 53-year-old – who has played Bond since 2006 – received the honour for his services to film and theatre. He is one of the many public figures to be recognised in the 2022 New Year Honours list, released on Friday (31 December).

The honour bestowed on Craig recognises service in a foreign country, or in relation to foreign and Commonwealth affairs, such as the work of diplomats overseas.

The fictional spy has a CMG in Ian Fleming’s books as well as their film adaptations.

Craig made his final outing as 007 earlier this year with the highly anticipated No Time To Die.

Recommended

Prior to the film’s release, the actor was made an honorary commander in the Royal Navy, another rank held by James Bond.

Following multiple Covid-related delays, No Time to Die premiered at the Royal Albert Hall in September.

The event was attended by British royalty, with the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge all in attendance.

Daniel Craig as Bond in ‘No Time to Die'

(MGM)

A number of people, including Craig and England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty, were revealed to be on the New Year Honours list ahead of the official announcement on Friday (31 December).

Alison Bennett, head of honours in the Cabinet Office’s Honours and Appointments Secretariat, called the leak “disappointing”.

Craig made his debut as iconic MI5 spy in the 2006 film Casino Royale. The actor played a grittier Bond and earned rave reviews for his performances in the commercially successful films.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up
(Getty Images)

His other Bond films include Quantum Of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), and Spectre (2015)

The actor’s prominent works also includeThe Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011), and Knives Out in 2019.

A successful stage actor, Craig is set to portray the titular role of Macbeth on Broadway for a limited run in in the New Year.

Craig married actor Rachel Weisz in 2011, and the couple share a daughter. He also has a daughter from his previous marriage to Fiona Loudon.

Additional reporting by Press Association

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in