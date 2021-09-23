Daniel Craig has been appointed an honorary Commander by the Royal Navy, the same rank as his character, James Bond.

On receiving the honour, the No Time to Die star said: “I am truly privileged and honoured to be appointed the rank of Honorary Commander in the senior service.”

Craig and the crew of the James Bond movies have worked closely with the Royal Navy during the making of the film.

On making Craig an honorary Commander, head of the Royal Navy, First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, said: “I am delighted to welcome honorary Commander Daniel Craig to the Royal Navy. Our honorary officers act as ambassadors and advocates for the service, sharing their time and expertise to spread the message about what our global, modern, and ready Royal Navy is doing around the world.”

Radakin continued by applauding the depiction of Bond as a representation of the work the Royal Navy do, saying: “Daniel Craig is well known for being Commander Bond for the last fifteen years – a naval officer who keeps Britain safe through missions across the globe. That’s what the real Royal Navy does every day, using technology and skill the same way as Bond himself.”

Through the role, Craig plans on supporting existing servicemen and Radakin concluded by saying: “I look forward to him getting to see more of our sailors and marines over the coming months and years.”

There is currently a real life Commander Bond in the Royal Navy. Lieutenant Commander Frances Bond was invited to meet with Craig before the release of No Time to Die.

On meeting with Craig, he said: “I really enjoyed speaking to Daniel Craig and the rest of the cast. It was fascinating to hear their perspectives on working with the armed forces and learning a bit about the world of Hollywood.”

No Time to Die comes to cinemas on 30 September