Daniel Craig unaware he was bleeding from his forehead in filmed interview

Daniel Craig seems to be so used to getting himself injured during James Bond films that he failed to notice he was bleeding from his head during a recent interview.

The No Time to Die star recently spoke with his Skyfall co-star Javier Bardem as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series. At the end of the video call, Bardem asked Craig what was on his forehead.

“Where? Did I bash my head?” Craig said, confused. “Have I just got sandwich on my head? Have I done this whole interview – it’s probably a part of a sandwich.”

Craig got up to look in a mirror before sitting back down and, through laughter, explaining: “You know what it was? Christ. So, they’ve sent me this wonderful ring flash, which I’ve set up with an iPad in the middle of it. And I went like this” – he mimicked lunging forward – “and it just fell on my head just before we started.”

He joked: “No wonder I get f***ing injured every time I do a movie.”

“Thank you for pointing out,” he told Bardem. “No, literally, I just was setting this up and it went donk and I’m like, ‘Ow! Jesus!’ I’m not bleeding to death. If I don’t get injured while filming I’m not doing it properly.”

Bardem expressed his relief that nothing terrible had happened, and the two actors collapsed into hysterical laughter.

While filming the 2015 Bond film Spectre, Craig broke his leg. Last year he described how “traumatic” it was to continue filming with the injury.

He also required ankle surgery after injuring himself on No Time to Die.