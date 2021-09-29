Daniel Craig said it’s “not” his problem who the next James Bond will be, during an awkward interview exchange with an Australian reporter at the world premiere of No Time To Die.

On Tuesday night, while making an appearance at the premiere in London, the 53-year-old actor was asked whether he was going to miss portraying the MI6 intelligence officer.

“Sure, yeah,” Craig said. “I don’t know how much I’ll miss this,” gesturing at the red carpet event unraveling in the background.

“Maybe. We’ll see. I’ll think about it tomorrow,” he added.

European correspondent for Nine News Brett McLeod then asked the 007 alumni whether he would “do a Sean Connery” and reprise the role in the future, triggering a very blunt response from the star: “Nope, definitely not.”

The journalist continued by asking Craig whether he had “any preference” as to who should replace him as Bond, drawing out another point-blank response: “Not my problem”.

Craig was joined by a star-studded lineup on the glamorous night.

Guests in attendance included Lashana Lynch, Léa Seydoux, director Cary Joji Fukunaga, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Billie Eilish among others.

Four members of the royal family – the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles — also walked the red carpet, along with producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson.

No Time To Die will be released on 30 September in the UK and 8 October in the US.