Daniel Kaluuya speaks out on Black Panther 2 trailer after exit from franchise

Daniel Kaluuya has offered his opinion on the trailer for Black Panther 2, after confirming his exit from the franchise.

In the first film, released in 2018, the actor played the supporting character of W’Kabi, a friend to King T’Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman) as well as Okoye’s (Danai Gurira) romantic partner.

However, it was announced in July that Kaluuya would not be reprising the role for the forthcoming sequel, officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

This is due to clashing production schedules between the Marvel film and the recently released Jordan Peele thriller, Nope, in which the actor plays a lead role.

In a recent red carpet interview, Kaluuya was asked about whether he’d seen the new trailer for the film and what he thought of the movie teaser.

“Of course, I’ve seen it!” he told Variety’s Marc Malkin, before adding: “It’s amazing.”

On his feelings towards his departure from the franchise, he explained: “It’s what’s best for the story, what’s best for the film... I’m excited for it. I’m excited to watch it.”

However, he declined to clarify whether he’d be present for other projects in the Marvel universe, telling the interviewer: “You know I can’t tell you!”

Previously, Kaluuya has stated that although he was disappointed not to be a part of the film, he was excited to see how the film honours former lead Boseman, who died in 2020.

Speaking with ET Online, he said: “It’s love, man, but also, I’ve heard things and I know that they’re gonna do Chad an incredible, incredible, incredible service, so that’s what I really care about. I can’t wait to watch it.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released on 11 November.