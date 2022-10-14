Jump to content

Daniel Radcliffe recalls memory from Hagrid’s hut in tribute to Robbie Coltrane

Coltrane has died at the age of 72

Amanda Whiting
Friday 14 October 2022 19:23
Robbie Coltrane admits nerves

Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor best known for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter film saga has died aged 72, his agent confirmed Friday (14 October).

His co-star Daniel Radcliffe, who played the eponymous boy wizard, issued a statement following the news of Coltrane’s unexpected passing. In particular, Radcliffe recalled the “especially fond memories” the cast made while being stuck on a small set in the pouring rain.

“Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set,” Radcliffe said in a statement.

“I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

Coltrane was also fond of Radcliffe. Just last year, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter film franchise, Coltrane reflected on the unique bond he forged with the film’s youngest stars.

“Watching them growing up is kind of like watching your own kids grow up,” he said at the time.

Other stars, including Harry Potter author JK Rowling, praised Coltrane on social media.

Coltrane’s cause of death has yet to be revealed.

